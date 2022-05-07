COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 156 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 7, 2022, Saturday // 09:23
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 156 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

156 are the new cases of infection with Covid-19 for the last 24 hours with 2724 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. The ratio of new cases to tests is 5.72%.

According to data from the website of the Unified Information Portal, there are 54 deaths from Covid-19 in the country for a seven-day period

The given vaccine doses for the day are 124, and for a seven-day period are - 3813.

There are 11 new patients in hospitals with Covid-19 for the last 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria