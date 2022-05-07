COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 156 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
156 are the new cases of infection with Covid-19 for the last 24 hours with 2724 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. The ratio of new cases to tests is 5.72%.
According to data from the website of the Unified Information Portal, there are 54 deaths from Covid-19 in the country for a seven-day period
The given vaccine doses for the day are 124, and for a seven-day period are - 3813.
There are 11 new patients in hospitals with Covid-19 for the last 24 hours.
