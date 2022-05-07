French Institute offers University Courses for Ukrainians in Bulgaria

Within the framework of the AUF Special Ukraine Plan, and more specifically with a view to reintegration, ESFAM (Etablissement Spécialisé de la Francophonie pour l'Administration et le Management) in Sofia (Bulgaria) offers 50 places to Ukrainian refugees in a university course.

This project is aimed at French-speaking Ukrainians with at least a B1 level:

- graduates,

- students currently in their 4th year of study,

- professionals.

ESFAM - AUF Institute offers:

- Free registration in one of the ESFAM Masters

- Scholarship of 2500 EUR

- Coverage of the stay in Sofia (reception, public transport, insurance and accommodation)

To apply, you just have to create your account and fill in your application form here, by checking "Ukraine Plan".

Free support for the organization and management of all formalities.

Refresher course for candidates who have learned French

Start of the academic year 2022-2023: 03 October 2022

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact the Institute at contact@esfam.auf.org or call tel:+35929559571

The Specialized Administration and Management Institute of La Francophonie (ESFAM) is an institute of the University Agency of la Francophonie Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF), established in Sofia (Bulgaria) in 1994. Since then, the Institute has trained 2000 graduates, now occupying responsible positions worldwide.

The Institute’s mission is to train in French specialists at high management levels in the administration of enterprises and to contribute to the development of the countries in the Central and Eastern Europe region.

In the initial training, the Institute offers one-year courses, allowing the obtaining of Master’s degrees from major French and Belgian universities.

In the continuous education, workers can study modules, derived from these master’s degrees, and receive certificates.

The network of alumni and partner enterprises provide graduates with options for the best possible professional development.

Important information for students from Central and Eastern European:

the education is funded by the AUF;

the Bulgarian government and various international bodies provide scholarships;

there are on-site courses for reaching the required level, prior to the start of the academic year

You can find more information here.

