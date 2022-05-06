Russia: We will not use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine

"Russia's use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is impossible because it does not meet the objectives of a special military operation." This was stated by Alexei Zaitsev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Scenarios for the possible use of nuclear weapons by us are clearly described in Russian doctrinal documents. They are not applicable to the tasks set in the special military operation in Ukraine," he was quoted as saying by TASS.

Zaitsev also stressed that Russia expects all kinds of provocations from the West and Ukraine.

"We must be ready for any development in the media sphere and directly on the ground," he added. "Russia firmly adheres to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should not flare up," Zaitsev said.

