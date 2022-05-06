COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 439 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 439 with 6373 tests performed, according to the data published on the Unified Information Portal. This is about 7 percent of the samples tested.

In the last 24 hours, 12 people have died from covid, and 58.33 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

There were a total of 132,914 active cases.

1922 were reported cured in the last 24 hours.

762 people are hospitalized, and 77 of them are in intensive care units.

There are 93 newcomers to hospitals, and 70 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

1144 doses of vaccine were administered during the reporting period. The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,386,026.

/BTA