COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 439 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 6, 2022, Friday // 10:27
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 439 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 439 with 6373 tests performed, according to the data published on the Unified Information Portal. This is about 7 percent of the samples tested.

In the last 24 hours, 12 people have died from covid, and 58.33 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

There were a total of 132,914 active cases.

1922 were reported cured in the last 24 hours.

762 people are hospitalized, and 77 of them are in intensive care units.

There are 93 newcomers to hospitals, and 70 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

1144 doses of vaccine were administered during the reporting period. The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,386,026.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria