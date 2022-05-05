Kyiv: Russia Violated the Promised Truce in Azovstal

World » UKRAINE | May 5, 2022, Thursday // 18:38
Bulgaria: Kyiv: Russia Violated the Promised Truce in Azovstal "Azovstal" steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine @Wikimedia Commons

"Russia has broken the promised truce at the Mariupol steel plant, where Ukrainian forces are providing dire support to the city," a Ukrainian commander said, begging for help for his "dying" soldiers and the evacuation of civilians.

"The Russians violated the promise of a truce and did not allow the evacuation of civilians who continue to hide from the shelling in the basement of the plant," said Svyatoslav Palamar, commander of the Azov Regiment, in a video on Telegram.

On Wednesday, the Russian military announced a three-day ceasefire at the Azovstal plant, saying it would allow civilians to leave, and earlier today the Kremlin said humanitarian corridors were "functioning".

Palamar said Russian troops stormed the plant "three days ago", sparking intense clashes, and that "heavy bloody fighting continues".

Wounded Ukrainian soldiers hiding in the factory are "dying in agony from inadequate treatment," he said, urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to "take care" of them and find a way to remove the bodies of the fallen soldiers. He also called on the "world community" to help evacuate civilians from the plant. On Wednesday night, Zelensky asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for help in "rescuing" wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the Azovstal plant.

