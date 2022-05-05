Bulgarians are First in the EU in Justifying Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Compared to other EU citizens, Bulgarians have the least sympathy for Ukrainians and often do not see Russia as the main culprit for the war in Ukraine. This is shown by the data of a study presented today by the European Commission, BTA reported.

The survey reports that in our country 39 percent feel full sympathy for Ukrainians, 34 percent - to some extent, 15 percent rather do not sympathize, 10 percent do not feel sympathy at all, and three percent do not give an answer. On average for the EU, the data are respectively 54 percent, 35 percent, 6 percent, 3 percent and two percent on the same indicators in this order.

The opinion that Russia is the main culprit for the war is shared by 27 percent in our country, for 19 percent it is partly true, 21 percent disagree, 25 percent completely disagree, and 8 percent do not give an answer. In the EU, the shares are distributed between 52 percent, 26 percent, 10 percent, 7 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

On the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU, 23 percent of Bulgarians fully agree, 28 percent - in part, 14 percent disagree, 21 percent strongly object, 14 percent have no opinion. In the EU, these shares are 30 percent, 36 percent, 12 percent, 10 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Only 49 percent of Bulgarians approve of EU action after the war broke out. On average in the EU, 69 percent of those polled expressed support for the European response.

The data show that 70 percent of Bulgarians and 79 percent of the rest of the EU are positive about the manifestation of sympathy with Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews