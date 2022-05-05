The Bulgarian Government proposes that the VAT threshold be BGN 100,000

The Bulgarian government proposes that the threshold for VAT (ДДС) registration be raised twice - from BGN 50,000 to BGN 100,000.

“We are submitting a request for a derogation to the European Commission”, announced at the beginning of today's cabinet meeting Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. He reminded that this is one of the coalition's pre-election commitments. The goal is to make business easier.

Petkov also touched on the topic of energy security. He said that for the first time in history, Bulgaria has a central role in the region for energy security.

“Bulgaria together with Romania, Greece, Turkey, Macedonia, Serbia and Ukraine, together with colleagues from Azerbaijan, we discuss how energy security in the region to be optimized so that there is more diversification, prices to be lower, we have optimization of the systems so that the risk of supplies is reduced,” the Prime Minister added.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews