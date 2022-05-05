COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 435 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours are 435 with 7162 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

About 6 percent of the tested samples are positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 1,158,354. The active cases are 134,409.

The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 786. The number of patients in intensive care units is 82. The number of patients cured in the last 24 hours is 3578.

Six new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The vaccine doses administered are a total of 4,384,884, of which 1,150 for the last 24 hours.

