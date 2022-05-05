Bulgarian PM: Energy is Being Used as a Weapon

“We are seeing an unprecedented war in Ukraine that has cost many lives. We also see how energy is used as a weapon. This is so obvious because there are unilateral breaches of contracts by Gazprom.” This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at the meeting dedicated to energy security, which is being held in Sofia.

"The only way we can compensate for these negative developments is to unite. And to realize that diversification, optimization and all other opportunities for synergy between us are there," said the Prime Minister.

Petkov stressed that the new gas terminals that are being built, as well as the new interconnectors, allow for a new energy map and provide new opportunities for diversification.

According to Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov, difficult times show "what kind of friends you have and which friends are really good". He thanked everyone who responded to today's meeting.

"Because of the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia's behavior, our work has been suspended. The next winter is not so far away. The needs are before us and action should be taken", Nikolov commented.

/Nova