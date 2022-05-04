Bulgaria will Repair Ukrainian Military Equipment but will Not Send Weapons

Bulgaria will repair Ukrainian military equipment, the National Assembly decided.

The parliament gives a mandate to the government to take measures to provide assistance to Ukraine - humanitarian, financial and military-technical, announced the Speaker of the National Assembly Nikola Minchev, listing the types of support included in the decision:

"Continuing support for Ukraine's membership in the European Union, assistance to Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war. Providing an opportunity to export Ukrainian grain to Varna, strengthening energy cooperation, in particular electricity supplies from Ukraine and natural gas, repair work of Ukrainian military equipment in the military enterprises of the Republic of Bulgaria and continuation of the deliveries of humanitarian aid, in particular medicines, clothes and food", said Minchev.

The decision proposed by the political party "We Continue the Change" was adopted with the votes of the deputies and the four formations from the ruling coalition, as well as from “GERB” and “The Movement for Rights and Freedoms”.

Only the deputies from the “Vazrazhdane” party voted against.

Protests and counter-protests in front of the National Assembly

At the same time, protesters gathered in front of the National Assembly against a decision on military aid to Ukraine. Within minutes, they managed to block traffic on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd.

And at the northern entrance to parliament, supporters of the “BOEC” movement are gathering to support the decision on military aid.

Earlier today, a letter from Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky was released to the media. In it, he sets out six requests for the type of assistance that Bulgaria should give to Kyiv. It seems most of them are covered by today’s decision of the National Assembly.

