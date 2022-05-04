Romania will receive the latest version of US “Patriot” Missiles

Romanian companies Romarm and Electromecanica and US-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense have signed a memorandum of understanding for the production of SkyCeptor interceptor missiles in Romania. This was reported by the Agerpres news agency.

"Romania will be the first country to be able to use the latest version of the US Patriot air and missile defense system, manufactured by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a division of Raytheon Technologies," Romanian Economy Minister Florin Spataru said at the ceremony on the signing at the headquarters of Electromecanica in Ploiesti.

"Military procurement, industrial co-operation and the development of a strong national defense industry are vital elements for the security of Romania, an EU and NATO member," the minister was quoted as saying.

"I expect that in the near future we will have effective cooperation, a long way and development of the two companies in support of Romania's defense strategy, as well as Romania's positioning as a strategic supplier of military equipment in Europe and the world," he added.

