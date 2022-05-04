Two Months without Hot Water in different parts of Sofia

Due to scheduled repairs on the heat transmission network, the heat supply in several districts of the Bulgarian capital will be temporarily suspended, “Toplofikacia” (District Heating) Sofia announced.

From 16.05.2022 to 23.05.2022 there will be no hot water in parts of the residential area. "East"/”Iztok” with the following addresses:

- Dr. GM Dimitrov Blvd., 42, 52, 52A, 54;

- Lachezar Stanchev Str., № 3, № 5А, № 5Б, №7, № 9, № 13, № 14, „16, № 18;

- Dragan Tsankov Blvd., 33, 35, 37;

- 165 Street, 3; "172", №1;

For the period 16.05.2022 - 20.05.2022 the heat supply will be interrupted to the following addresses in residential area “Lyulin”:

- Lyulin 8th microdistrict

- Lyulin 9th microdistrict

- Lyulin 10th microdistrict

Without heat supply, for the period 18.05.2022 - 14.07.2022 will be parts of the residential area. Mladost 3, with the following addresses:

- b. № 347, № 348, № 349, № 350, № 388;

- Dar supermarket;

From 18.05.2022 to 11.07.2022, parts of the residential area “Sveta Troitsa” will remain without hot water

- b. № 300, № 301, № 302, № 303, № 303B, № 303B, № 306, № 307;

/BNR