Two Months without Hot Water in different parts of Sofia
Due to scheduled repairs on the heat transmission network, the heat supply in several districts of the Bulgarian capital will be temporarily suspended, “Toplofikacia” (District Heating) Sofia announced.
From 16.05.2022 to 23.05.2022 there will be no hot water in parts of the residential area. "East"/”Iztok” with the following addresses:
- Dr. GM Dimitrov Blvd., 42, 52, 52A, 54;
- Lachezar Stanchev Str., № 3, № 5А, № 5Б, №7, № 9, № 13, № 14, „16, № 18;
- Dragan Tsankov Blvd., 33, 35, 37;
- 165 Street, 3; "172", №1;
For the period 16.05.2022 - 20.05.2022 the heat supply will be interrupted to the following addresses in residential area “Lyulin”:
- Lyulin 8th microdistrict
- Lyulin 9th microdistrict
- Lyulin 10th microdistrict
Without heat supply, for the period 18.05.2022 - 14.07.2022 will be parts of the residential area. Mladost 3, with the following addresses:
- b. № 347, № 348, № 349, № 350, № 388;
- Dar supermarket;
From 18.05.2022 to 11.07.2022, parts of the residential area “Sveta Troitsa” will remain without hot water
- b. № 300, № 301, № 302, № 303, № 303B, № 303B, № 306, № 307;
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Following a Meeting of Energy Ministers: The EU must prepare to Cut Off Gas Supplies
- » Greek PM: Greece is already helping Bulgaria with Gas Supplies
- » Biden: We are working to redirect Natural Gas to Bulgaria and Poland
- » How long can Bulgaria be without Russian Gas? Deputy PM: Forever!
- » Europe is financing Putin's War in Ukraine at 200,000 Euros a Minute
- » In Bulgaria a Regional Coordination Center for Gas and Electricity Supply in Southeast Europe will be established