COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 228 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | May 3, 2022, Tuesday // 11:25
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 228 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

228 are newly infected with Covid-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours with 4093 tests performed (ratio 5.57%), according to the Unified Information Portal.

There were 2 deaths and 239 cured. 849 are hospitalized, of which 77 in intensive care units. The active cases of the infection are 141,746.

66.23% of the newly infected for the day, as well as 100% of deaths, were unvaccinated.

117 vaccine doses were administered for the last 24 hours.

/BTA

Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
