COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 228 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
228 are newly infected with Covid-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours with 4093 tests performed (ratio 5.57%), according to the Unified Information Portal.
There were 2 deaths and 239 cured. 849 are hospitalized, of which 77 in intensive care units. The active cases of the infection are 141,746.
66.23% of the newly infected for the day, as well as 100% of deaths, were unvaccinated.
117 vaccine doses were administered for the last 24 hours.
BTA
