Schools and Kindergartens in Bulgaria might Close due to Expensive Electricity

Funds for the maintenance of schools and kindergartens to be increased by at least 30 percent due to the jump in the prices of electricity, construction materials and food. For this, insist the Education Trade Unions in an open letter to the Bulgarian Prime Minister and to the Ministers of Finance and Education.

Yesterday, the Union of Employers in the Public Education System also demanded that state subsidies for the maintenance of children's schools be increased.

The Education Trade Unions also asked for an increase in salaries in the sector by at least 15 percent, as well as exempt educational institutions from VAT on maintenance and building tax and garbage tax.

The union also warned that the situation could lead to strikes, as well as the closure of schools and kindergartens in September.

/BNR