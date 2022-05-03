Bulgaria climbs up 21 places in the Freedom of Speech Index

Bulgaria climbs 21 places in the Reporters Without Borders' annual Freedom of Speech Index and now ranks 91st instead of 112, as it was last year, the Association of European Journalists said.

The index, which measures freedom of speech in 180 countries each year, shows a doubling of polarization combined with information chaos around the world, Reporters Without Borders notes. This media polarization leads to increasing divisions within countries, but also between countries.

Russia's invasion (155th) of Ukraine (106th) illustrates this trend, as physical warfare was preceded by propaganda aggression. Norway, Denmark and Sweden are in the top three. Moldova (40th place) and Bulgaria (91st place) have made significant progress thanks to the change of government and the hope that this change brings to improve the situation. The last time our country was below 100th place was in 2013. May 3 is World Press Freedom Day.

Although many media outlets in these countries continue to be owned or controlled by oligarchs, Reporters Without Borders notes. Due to the assassination of crime reporter George Karaivas in April 2021, Greece dropped from 70th to 108th place, displacing Bulgaria as the last in the EU.

In last place are Iran, Eritrea and the DPRK, respectively.

