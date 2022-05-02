Pelosi received the Order of Princess Olga in Kyiv

World » UKRAINE | May 2, 2022, Monday // 11:37
Bulgaria: Pelosi received the Order of Princess Olga in Kyiv Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in the capital, Kyiv, and presented her with the “Princess Olga Order” for her support for a "sovereign, independent and democratic" Ukraine, the presidency said.

Zelensky thanked Pelosi and shared a video of her unannounced visit. "I am grateful for this signal of strong support from the United States," he said in a statement.

Pelosi confirmed the trip, saying the congressional delegation was traveling to Kyiv "to send a clear and unambiguous message to the world: America is firmly on Ukraine's side."

The Speaker of the Parliament stated that additional support from the United States is forthcoming, as she hopes that a package of aid for Ukraine in the amount of 33 billion dollars, requested by President Joe Biden, will be accepted.

