Bulgarian President congratulated the Muslim community in Bulgaria on Eid Mubarak

The Bulgarian head of state Rumen Radev congratulates the representatives of the Muslim faith in the country on the occasion of the holiday of Eid Mubarak (Kurban Bayramı). This was announced by the press office of the head of state.

"I sincerely wish your homes and loved ones to be blessed with health, well-being and prosperity," the president said in his address.

"Together, as a nation, let us continue to stand for peace, compassion and solidarity with all those in need. Because this is the way to the salvation not only of today's generations but also of humanity", it is said in the greeting of the head of state to the representatives of the Muslim faith in Bulgaria.

/BTA