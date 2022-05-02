COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 242 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

For the last 24 hours 242 new cases of infection have been confirmed, five people have died, according to the data published in the unified information portal.

64.88% of the cases during the day were unvaccinated, as well as 100% of those who died due to coronavirus. Thus, the number of victims of the pandemic in Bulgaria reached 36,918 people.

A total of 2,723 tests were performed yesterday, which means that the share of positive tests is 8.89%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,156,971 cases have been confirmed, of which 141,759 are active. 978,294 were cured, including 149 in the last 24 hours. The number of patients admitted to hospitals is 866, of which 81 are in the intensive care units.

For the last day, 24 people were hospitalized, of which 83.33% were not vaccinated.

A total of 4,382,733 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country, of which 70 in the last 24 hours. 2,055,832 people have completed a course of vaccination, and 746,850 have received booster doses.

/BTA