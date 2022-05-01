COVID Restrictions on Entering Bulgaria are Lifted Today

Society » HEALTH | May 1, 2022, Sunday // 10:08
Bulgaria: COVID Restrictions on Entering Bulgaria are Lifted Today

As of Sunday, May 1, the anti-epidemic measures for entry of persons arriving from other countries on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria are canceled. This was ordered by the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova with her order.

Until May 1, persons arriving from other countries on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria were admitted upon presentation of a valid digital EU COVID certificate for vaccination, post-disease or testing or an equivalent or similar document containing the same data.

From May 1, without COVID certificates and a health status document, people will be able to enter Greece as well.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: enter, Bulgaria, covid, persons
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria