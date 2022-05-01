COVID Restrictions on Entering Bulgaria are Lifted Today
As of Sunday, May 1, the anti-epidemic measures for entry of persons arriving from other countries on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria are canceled. This was ordered by the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova with her order.
Until May 1, persons arriving from other countries on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria were admitted upon presentation of a valid digital EU COVID certificate for vaccination, post-disease or testing or an equivalent or similar document containing the same data.
From May 1, without COVID certificates and a health status document, people will be able to enter Greece as well.
/BGNES
