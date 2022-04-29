Greek PM: Greece is already helping Bulgaria with Gas Supplies

“Greece is already helping neighboring Bulgaria with natural gas supplies,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at a government meeting. His statements were spread by the cabinet's press service, quoted by local and foreign media.

"On Tuesday (May 3rd) I will be in Alexandroupolis with other Balkan leaders at the new LNG storage and regasification terminal, a very important infrastructure project that, combined with other initiatives, will allow us in less than 20 months to fully diversify our sources for natural gas supplies not only in our country but also in the whole Balkan Peninsula. In this way, Greece is rapidly and very methodically becoming the energy center of the region and at the same time a strategic portal for the supply of energy resources to Southeast Europe as a whole," said Mitsotakis.

“Greece will buy Russian gas without violating EU sanctions against Russia”, Prime Minister Mitsotakis also assured. According to him, the current government session is taking place "under the shadow of a new Russian extortion with a focus on natural gas supplies."

"I can't say much here. As for us, there are only two comments: first, the country's energy capacity is fully guaranteed, and second, the country's gas supplies will be made in a way that does not violate sanctions introduced by the European Union against Russia," Mitsotakis said.

/BGNES