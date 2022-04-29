Bulgaria: Forecast of 35% more Expensive Gas in May

Business » FINANCE | April 29, 2022, Friday // 14:20
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Forecast of 35% more Expensive Gas in May @Pixabay

The price of gas in May in Bulgaria will be equal to that on European stock exchanges. There, blue fuel is traded for about 100 euros, which means that the increase will be about 35% in May compared to the price in April. This forecast was made by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) Chairman Stanislav Todorov during the open meeting of the regulator on Friday.

However, no final decision was reached. The regulator will announce the new price on May 10 - after a new, closed meeting.

Bulgargaz pointed out that the quantities of gas for our country for the next month have been provided and there will be no shortage for consumers. "For May we have agreed on alternative deliveries to replace the quantities from Gazprom Export, a procedure has been conducted, we have requested offers from all active traders in the region ... We have made a ranking and selected suppliers ... Natural gas for our customers has been agreed ", Stressed the executive director of Bulgargaz Lyudmil Yotsov.

