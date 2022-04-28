Bulgaria: Rally in Support of Sending Military Aid to Ukraine

A rally in support of Ukraine was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. Protesters demand military aid to Kyiv. Many Bulgarians and foreigners gathered in support of Ukraine and waved flags and posters.

The peaceful protesters raised many Bulgarian and Ukrainian flags, as well as posters reading: "Radev - resign! Ninova - resignation! Borissov - prison! ”,“ Mitrofanova, out ”,“ Complete embargo on bloody Russian gas ”. There are also inscriptions worn by Ukrainian citizens: "Kherson", "Save military from Azovstal".

The organizers of the rally say that in the last more than 58 days, the Bulgarian government has failed to come up with a clear and civilized decision on the war in Ukraine. With this rally, they call for military aid to be sent to Ukraine and for the government to take a worthy stand in relation to this terrible war.

"Military aid will help, it will protect Ukraine, it will also protect our country," Gennady Gudkov said at a makeshift rostrum in downtown Sofia. He called for the closure of Ukraine's airspace.

"60 days after the beginning, the Bulgarian government has stated that it is on the right side. Yesterday's statement by Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev was the right direction, but Bulgaria still has many steps to take, Bulgaria still does not have a clear position, we still have protruding monuments In Bulgaria, there is a hybrid war and Russian influence is still very strong. Putin has tried to break through Europe with gas supplies, but hot water is worthless to the blood of the people, there is no exchange for the blood of Ukrainians with hot water," the protesters said.

Protesters demanded the resignation of President Rumen Radev, calling on the three ruling parties that have spoken out in support of Ukraine to demand impeachment.

