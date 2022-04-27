Greece will help Bulgaria with the Gas Supplies situation

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis (left) and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov (right) @Council of Ministers

“Greece will offer assistance to Bulgaria after Russia suspended gas supplies to the country”. This was stated today by the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Kiril Petkov today, Reuters reports.

The two had a phone conversation and this was confirmed today by the Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

"Greece will help Bulgaria deal with the new situation caused by Russia's energy decisions," Mitsotakis said in an official statement.

However, no further details have been released. For now, it is clear that Greece guarantees that the interconnection for gas supplies from Azerbaijan will be fully completed in June. A connection that the GERB government had not built in the span of 12 years and which is a de facto diversification of supplies.

According to a Reuters source close to the government in Athens, Mitsotakis told Petkov today that Greece could help Bulgaria reverse the flow of the Turkish Stream 1 gas pipeline. A game that has already been tested for years. Russian gas to Bulgaria and Greece passes through this pipeline.

In addition, the Greek prime minister convened an emergency meeting today with representatives of the energy sector to discuss the impact of Gazprom's decision on the country. Athens relies on 30% of Russian gas in its consumption but can handle itself in for a few months without these supplies.

/ClubZ