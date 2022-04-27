COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1140 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The number of newly infected with covid in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours is 1140, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. They were discovered in 11,615 tests, which means that the percentage of positive tests is 9.81. Of the cases for the day, the unvaccinated are 66.75 percent.

Yesterday, the new cases were 377.

23 people died in the past 24 hours, and 91.30 percent of them were not vaccinated.

There are 204 new patients in hospitals, of which nearly 78 percent have not completed a vaccination cycle. 928 people are hospitalized currently, 102 of them in intensive care units. The cured for the last day are 4967.

For the last 24 hours, 1316 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered.

/BTA