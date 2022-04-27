Russia has resumed Gas Supplies to Poland

Gas supplies to Poland from Russia have been restored. This is shown by data from the network of gas transmission operators of the European Union on Wednesday, quoted by Reuters.

We remind you that on Tuesday Gazprom announced in a statement that Russia was suspending gas supplies to Poland. It said the gas would stop on Wednesday morning, but Polish media reported it had already stopped. Poland called the suspension a "breach of contract" and said it would seek its rights.

/Nova