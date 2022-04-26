Ukraine expects Transnistria to Enter the War

The leadership of the Transnistrian republic is expected to declare mobilization and join the war against Ukraine after several "explosions". This morning, the situation in the unrecognized Russian enclave in Moldova worsened and people began to leave the borders in crowds.

Ukrainian intelligence reports that in unrecognized Transnistria a few days ago they began to prepare for "explosions" organized by the FSB to justify war with Ukraine or to involve the "republic" in hostilities, according to UNIAN.

The council of the self-proclaimed republic has declared a "red" level of terrorist threat due to three registered "terrorist attacks".

Terrorist attacks include a strange RPG attack on the Ministry of State Security building in Tiraspol yesterday, a hit on the military barracks in Parcani and the detonation of a radio tower near the village of Mayak.

The President of Moldova convened a meeting of the Security Council in connection with the situation in occupied Transnistria. All educational institutions there switched to distance learning by the end of the school year. Checkpoints will be set up at the entrances to the cities, and inspections of vehicles and citizens will be carried out selectively during the day. During the night the control measures will be applied to everyone who enters a settlement.

Russian military bases, the army and weapons depots are located on the territory of Transnistria, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Russia's General Rustam Minekayev, deputy commander of Russia's Central Military District, said last week that the population in the separatist republic was oppressed, and the second phase of the "military operation," as the Kremlin calls the war in Ukraine, plans for the take over of Donbas and southern Ukraine by creating a corridor between Russia from to the Crimea to Transnistria.

Russian media claim that Chisinau is putting economic pressure on Tiraspol and predict that the conflict could end with the “liberation” of Transnistria through Ukraine during a special military operation, given that in a referendum not even recognized by Moscow, the citizens of the "republic" voted to join the Russian Federation.

At the start of the war, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Russians in Transnistria. Kyiv immediately replied that this was a preparation for staging a Ukrainian attack and inventing an occasion for the Russian army to enter there as well.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko denied yesterday that Russia was seeking a way out of Transnistria and that it was holding a referendum on "independence" in Kherson. Vladimir Putin himself and Russian officials have denied, to the last, the US intelligence that Russia will invade Ukraine.

Moscow-backed Transnistrian separatists waged war against the newly independent Moldova in 1992, and a truce led to the de facto separation of the region from Chisinau.

