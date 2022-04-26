A German Company offers 88 Leopard Tanks to Ukraine

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has offered to sell 88 second-hand Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. The offer apparently includes training in Germany, spare parts and ammunition, according to documents obtained by the DPA.

The conservative newspaper Welt was the first to announce the possible sale. According to the newspaper, a request was submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs last week to approve the supply. The German government has received another request from Rheinmetall - for the supply of 100 Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said a decision would be made soon. Welt also said Krauss-Maffei Wegmann wanted to supply 100 self-propelled howitzers capable of hitting targets at 40 km.

The direct delivery of tanks from Germany to Ukraine is a controversial topic in the triple coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, notes DPA

