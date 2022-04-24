COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 354 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of infection with COVID-19 in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 354 with 3989 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.
There are 7 deaths, 907 patients are in hospitals, of which 105 are in intensive care units.
63 are newcomers to hospitals, and 95 percent of them have not been vaccinated.
110 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. The doses of coronavirus vaccines given were 57.
The active cases of infection are 156,501.
67,23 percent of the cases for the day were not vaccinated. Among those who died of the disease without a vaccine were 85.71 percent.
The confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria reached 1,152,892, and the number of cured 959,542.
