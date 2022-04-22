Scholz: NATO must Avoid Direct Military Confrontation with Russia

NATO must avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia, as this could lead to World War III, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said today.

Asked why he thought supplies of German tanks to Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war, Scholz told SPIEGEL that "there is no rule to determine when Germany can be considered a belligerent country in the war in Ukraine" and that is why it is very important that each step is carefully considered.

Scholz emphasized the importance of NATO members working closely together and ignoring excessive calls for sharp reactions, as the consequences of wrongdoing can be dramatic.

