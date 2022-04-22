The UN has accused Russia of War Crimes

The UN has accused Russia of actions in Ukraine that are - quote - "equivalent to war crimes". This was announced by the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, quoted by Reuters.

"The Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed settlements, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure," Bachelet said. The organization's observers have confirmed more than 5,200 civilian casualties since the start of the war, almost all in areas controlled by the Ukrainian government. Only 8 percent are in the region of the separatist republics in Donbas.

/BNR