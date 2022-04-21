Ukraine: Two more Mass Graves in Borodyanka near Kyiv

Police in the Kyiv region said that two mass graves were found yesterday in the town of Borodyanka, northwest of the Ukrainian capital, the Associated Press reported.

Regional Police Chief Andriy Nebitov said that among the "civilians killed by the Russian occupiers" were two women and a teenager.

"I want to emphasize that these people are civilians. The Russian army deliberately shot civilians who did not offer any resistance and did not pose any threat," Nebitov said, adding that some of the victims were seen being tortured.

All bodies were transported to morgues in the Kyiv region for forensic examination.

More than 1,000 bodies of civilians are currently in the morgue in the Kyiv region, Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine told AFP. She announced this amid Kyiv's accusations against the Russians that they "killed" hundreds of civilians during the occupation of the area in March.

"The bodies of 1,020 civilians, only civilians, are (in the morgues) from the entire Kyiv region," Stefanishyna told AFP in the town of Borodyanka.

Following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kyiv region in late March, Ukrainian authorities found hundreds of bodies of civilians, and together with the West accused Russia of "war crimes" - something Moscow denies.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ