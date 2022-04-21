The Bulgarian Ministry of Health recommends wearing of Masks during the Holidays

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health made several recommendations to the public before the Easter holidays. They come after all measures to combat the spread of coronavirus became recommended in early April. In recent weeks, there has been a trend of fewer and fewer people being infected and hospitalized.

The recommendations do not mention anything specific about visiting a church on Easter, but the Ministry of Health advises wearing masks and keeping a distance in public places, such as shopping malls, shops, bazaars, train stations and bus stops.

It is also recommended that anyone with complaints and symptoms typical of COVID-19 should isolate themselves and consult their personal physician. Meetings with adult relatives are listed as risky for any type of coronavirus symptom.

The Ministry reminds about the obligatory hygienic habits such as washing hands and the use of disinfectants, as well as about frequent ventilation of the premises in which we are. If possible, it is recommended to avoid places where many people gather at the same time.

