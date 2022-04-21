Johnson: Dealing with Putin is like a Crocodile Biting your Leg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said peace talks on Ukraine are likely to fail. He added: "Dealing with Putin is like a crocodile biting your leg." He argues that it is vital that the West continue to supply Ukraine with weapons.

The British leader made his comments during a flight to India, where he arrived on a two-day visit, Reuters reports. In his meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Johnson is expected to try to persuade him to change his policy of neutrality over the war in Ukraine, although, as he himself admits, India is unlikely to sever long-standing ties with Russia.

The British prime minister suggested that Putin's strategy was to try to conquer as much of Ukraine as possible and start negotiations from a position of strength. Johnson added that this week some world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have responded to his call to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Representatives of the two warring states have not spoken in private since March 29. The atmosphere around the bilateral talks has worsened due to Ukrainian allegations that the Russian military committed atrocities in the city of Bucha near Kyiv, according to Reuters. Moscow has denied the allegations.

