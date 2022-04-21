COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 609 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | April 21, 2022, Thursday // 09:28
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 609 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past day are 609 with 8739 tests performed, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

Approximately 7 percent of the samples tested were positive.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 1,151,620. The active cases are 156,959.

The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 938. The number of patients in the intensive care units is 116. The number of patients cured in the last 24 hours is 2470.

For the past 24 hours, 11 new deaths have been registered.

The vaccine doses administered are a total of 4,375,052, of which 1,348 for the last 24 hours.

