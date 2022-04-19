Poland is ready to treat at least 10,000 wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

Poland's healthcare system has the capacity to treat at least 10,000 wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying by Reuters today. He said this against the backdrop of a new Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Poland is already providing medical care to several dozen Ukrainian soldiers and is ready to receive more, Morawiecki told reporters during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

"We are ready to accept at least 10,000 soldiers if necessary. We are doing everything possible to accept and treat all wounded soldiers from Ukraine," said the Polish prime minister.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN on Friday that between 2,500 and 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died so far in the war with Russia, and another 10,000 have been wounded, Reuters reports.

Morawiecki is visiting Lviv to open a Polish-funded "container town" that will be able to provide temporary shelter for 300 to 350 refugees in portable housing.

At the suggestion of the Polish government, container towns for internally displaced people are being built in Ukraine. They will house women and children fleeing Russian aggression in the east of the country. The first of them will be opened today in Lviv by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the head of the Polish Prime Minister's Office Michał Dworczyk said on Twitter, quoted by Ukrinform.

