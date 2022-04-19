Poland is ready to treat at least 10,000 wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

World » UKRAINE | April 19, 2022, Tuesday // 17:55
Bulgaria: Poland is ready to treat at least 10,000 wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

Poland's healthcare system has the capacity to treat at least 10,000 wounded Ukrainian soldiers, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying by Reuters today. He said this against the backdrop of a new Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Poland is already providing medical care to several dozen Ukrainian soldiers and is ready to receive more, Morawiecki told reporters during a visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

"We are ready to accept at least 10,000 soldiers if necessary. We are doing everything possible to accept and treat all wounded soldiers from Ukraine," said the Polish prime minister.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN on Friday that between 2,500 and 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died so far in the war with Russia, and another 10,000 have been wounded, Reuters reports.

Morawiecki is visiting Lviv to open a Polish-funded "container town" that will be able to provide temporary shelter for 300 to 350 refugees in portable housing.

At the suggestion of the Polish government, container towns for internally displaced people are being built in Ukraine. They will house women and children fleeing Russian aggression in the east of the country. The first of them will be opened today in Lviv by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the head of the Polish Prime Minister's Office Michał Dworczyk said on Twitter, quoted by Ukrinform.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Poland, solderis, Morawiecki
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria