The US has revoked the Recommendation not to Travel to Bulgaria
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday that it had revoked its "Do Not Travel" recommendation because of COVID-19 for about 90 international destinations, including Bulgaria.
Countries and other regions posed to "Level 3: High" hazards for which travel by unvaccinated Americans is not yet recommended include the United Kingdom, France, Israel, Turkey, Australia, Greece, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain and Russia. Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, the Central African Republic, Chile, the Czech Republic, Jordan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Poland, Somalia, Uruguay and Vietnam.
The CDC does not currently support Level 4 countries, which have been renamed "Special Circumstances / Do Not Travel".
The US State Department said last week that it was also sharply reducing "Do not travel" advice to international destinations. Of the approximately 215 countries and territories it evaluates, the foreign ministry currently lists nearly 120 on "Level Four: Don't Travel," including much of Europe, Japan, Israel and Russia.
Last week, the department said its update, due later Monday, "will leave approximately 10% of all Level 4 travel tips", including due to risk factors other than COVID-19.
Airlines and travel associations are pushing the Biden administration to remove requirements for negative COVID tests before passengers go abroad, as many other countries have done. They also claim that the "Do not travel" advice is unnecessary and discourages those wishing to go abroad.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: We are waiting for over 1.5 million more Foreign Tourists this year
- » The Train Route between Sofia and Istanbul will be Restored from April 25
- » Greece loosens COVID Measures for the Summer
- » In the Summer: Flights from Sofia to Thessaloniki, Zadar, Tirana and 80 other Destinations
- » Celestyal Cruises Starts 2022 Season with Focus on the Bulgarian Market
- » Turkish Airlines launches daily flights from Sofia and Varna to Istanbul