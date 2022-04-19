COVD-19 in Bulgaria: 895 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | April 19, 2022, Tuesday // 09:04
Pixabay

895 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria. This is 673 cases more than yesterday, according to the Unified Information Portal on Coronavirus Control.

26 infected died during the day.

63.69% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and 92.31% of those who died during the day did not have a dose of antiviral drug.

3290 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and the total number of covid patients in our country is 952 493.

158 were newly admitted to hospitals, and 80.38% of them were not vaccinated.

996 are in total hospital admissions, and 112 are in intensive care units.

1,261 doses of vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, and a total of 4,372,241 doses have been injected since the beginning of the pandemic.

161 039 are the currently active cases.

