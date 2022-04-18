Russia Expelled more Bulgarian Diplomats

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 18, 2022, Monday // 17:55
Bulgaria: Russia Expelled more Bulgarian Diplomats

Russia has declared diplomats from the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow undesirable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Later, the news was confirmed by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.

The measure is in response to the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats from Bulgaria in March.

The note for the expulsion was handed to our ambassador in Russia Atanas Krastin.

In early April Russia declared two Bulgarian diplomats persona non grata.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Bulgaria, diplomats
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria