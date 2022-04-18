Russia Expelled more Bulgarian Diplomats
Russia has declared diplomats from the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow undesirable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Later, the news was confirmed by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.
The measure is in response to the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats from Bulgaria in March.
The note for the expulsion was handed to our ambassador in Russia Atanas Krastin.
In early April Russia declared two Bulgarian diplomats persona non grata.
/BNT
