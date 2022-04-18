Serbia: Any Sanctions on Russia are "Immoral and Meaningless"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić considers any sanctions against Russia "immoral and meaningless", BTA reported.

“If I impose sanctions on Russia, I will receive awards and become the best democrat. But it is immoral and pointless to impose sanctions. And Russia has always supported us on the issue of territorial integrity,” Vucic told Pink TV.

In late March, the Serbian president announced that his country was behaving responsibly and seriously:

“Serbia is nobody's servant, it does not carry out orders from either America or Russia. Serbia is an independent and sovereign country.”

According to him, EU sanctions could be imposed on the country if Serbia does not impose sanctions on Russia.

Vucic also said that the upcoming exhibition for new armaments in Belgrade will present the HQ-22 anti-aircraft missile systems purchased from China, which will be connected to Russia's Pantsir-C1 complexes within the national air defense system.

A few days ago, the Associated Press reported that Serbia had received missiles from China in a semi-secret delivery. Media and military experts say six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed at Belgrade's civilian airport early Saturday. They reportedly delivered HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems to the Serbian army.

China responded that these were regular military supplies. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang said the operation was part of the two countries' annual co-operation plan, was not aimed at third countries and "has nothing to do with the current situation".

