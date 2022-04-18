Ukraine has completed the EU Accession Questionnaire

President by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (left) and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right)

Ukraine has completed the questionnaire for accession to the European Union. This was announced by a representative of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The questionnaire was presented to the Ukrainian president by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Kyiv on April 8th.

After completing the document, the European Commission will be able to recommend to the Council of the EU to start discussing when the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the community will begin.

/BNT