It's Holy Monday – The Holy Week begins

Society » CULTURE | April 18, 2022, Monday // 09:13
Bulgaria: It's Holy Monday – The Holy Week begins Joseph sold into slavery by his brothers (Konstantin Flavitsky, 1855) @Wikimedia Commons

For the Orthodox world, today is Holy Monday. This is the first day of Holy Week, which commemorates the last days of the earthly life of Jesus Christ.

Vratsa Metropolitan Gregory:

“During this week, every day, through the liturgical sequence, we become empathetic and empathize with the last days of the Lord and Jesus Christ before his glorious resurrection from the dead.”

Church services on Holy Monday recall how Christ drove the merchants out of the temple; how he ordered the fig tree to dry up, which did not bear fruit, even for the Old Testament Joseph, who suffered because of the envy of his relatives.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: holy, monday, Jesus, Christ
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria