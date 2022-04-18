It's Holy Monday – The Holy Week begins

For the Orthodox world, today is Holy Monday. This is the first day of Holy Week, which commemorates the last days of the earthly life of Jesus Christ.

Vratsa Metropolitan Gregory:

“During this week, every day, through the liturgical sequence, we become empathetic and empathize with the last days of the Lord and Jesus Christ before his glorious resurrection from the dead.”

Church services on Holy Monday recall how Christ drove the merchants out of the temple; how he ordered the fig tree to dry up, which did not bear fruit, even for the Old Testament Joseph, who suffered because of the envy of his relatives.

/BNR