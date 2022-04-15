Finland joining NATO is "very likely"

It is “very likely” that Finland will join NATO, and the application process should be as quick as possible.

This opinion was expressed by the Finnish Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen. In an interview with Sky News, she explained that there is currently a profound change in relations between Russia and Finland and that the people of her country seem to have already made the decision, and the majority of supporters of the alliance is “huge”.

The issue, of course, must be decided in parliament, because Finland is a parliamentary democracy and the decision has not been made by politicians, but the possibility remains, Tuppurainen explained. Earlier, opposition parties in the country said they were ready to support such a decision.

Russia is threatening “serious consequences” if Sweden and Finland join. Earlier, Stockholm and Helsinki announced that the final decision is expected in a few weeks.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Dnevnik