Finland joining NATO is "very likely"
It is “very likely” that Finland will join NATO, and the application process should be as quick as possible.
This opinion was expressed by the Finnish Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen. In an interview with Sky News, she explained that there is currently a profound change in relations between Russia and Finland and that the people of her country seem to have already made the decision, and the majority of supporters of the alliance is “huge”.
The issue, of course, must be decided in parliament, because Finland is a parliamentary democracy and the decision has not been made by politicians, but the possibility remains, Tuppurainen explained. Earlier, opposition parties in the country said they were ready to support such a decision.
Russia is threatening “serious consequences” if Sweden and Finland join. Earlier, Stockholm and Helsinki announced that the final decision is expected in a few weeks.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Dnevnik
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » German Foreign Minister: Bulgaria needs to clear up Problematic Issues with North Macedonia
- » The EP has called for a halt to imports of Gas, Oil, Coal and Nuclear Fuel from Russia
- » Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Bulgaria
- » MEPs: New EU sanctions against Russia will affect Bulgaria as well
- » Ursula von der Leyen is coming to Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian PM met with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement