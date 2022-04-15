Powerful explosions in Kyiv, Sirens for Attacks across Ukraine

Powerful explosions were heard early this morning in Kyiv, air raid sirens were triggered not only in the capital but throughout Ukraine.

The blasts in Kyiv have been the most powerful in the region since Russian troops withdrew from that part of the country in preparation for battles in southern and eastern Ukraine. No damage has been reported so far.

Apart from Kyiv, there were explosions in Kherson, Kharkiv and the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

About 2,550 people managed to leave the areas of the worst fighting in Ukraine yesterday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said, DPA and BTA reported. Nearly 2,300 people arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, including 290 residents of Mariupol. Another 220 people have been evacuated from the Luhansk region.

In the coming days, a Russian offensive and fierce fighting are expected in the Luhansk region and its neighboring Donetsk region.

“First of all, Russia wants to destroy Donbas,” said President Vladimir Zelensky. “Donbas is Russia's main goal. These are the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, which the Russian troops are destroying as if they want only stones to remain. There should be no people left at all,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by UNIAN.

He added that Russia is forcibly recruiting residents of these regions into its army. “They are throwing them into the most terrible battles, literally at the head of our defense. They are destroying the towns and villages of Donbas. They are burning everything that has survived eight years of this war,” he said.

He also spoke about the catastrophic situation in Mariupol. According to him, the Russian invaders destroyed 95% of the city. According to him, tens of thousands are probably dead, and the Russians are burning the bodies of the killed Ukrainians in mobile crematoria.

