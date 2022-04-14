Dutch F-35 fighters will perform demonstration flights with Bulgarian MiG-29

Dutch F-35 aircraft will perform demonstration flights with the Bulgarian MiG-29 today. This will take place at Graf Ignatievo Air Base as part of a visit by the civilian and military leadership.

The four Dutch F-35 fighters have been in Bulgaria since last week. The arrival of the machines is within the so-called “permanent plan for air and missile defense in NATO's integrated system”. It is NATO's network of connected systems, responsible for protecting against all kinds of air and missile threats and attacks.

Dutch pilots will not be able to use weapons even for precautionary firing. However, F-35s will be able to intercept violators and accompany them if necessary.

According to the government's decision, the number of fighters could reach 8.

At the very beginning of the NATO mission in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Air Force clarified that the Bulgarian MiG-29 fighters remain the main machines on combat duty.

The demonstration flights will be attended by Deputy Defense Minister Yordan Bozhilov and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov. For the event in our country is the Commander of the Netherlands Air Force, Lieutenant General Dennis Luyt.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR