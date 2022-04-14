Russia claims that the Port of Mariupol is under their Control

The trade port of Mariupol is completely under the control of Russian forces, and all “hostages” from the ships there have been released, according to Moscow.

Yesterday, Russia reported that 1,026 Ukrainian servicemen, including 162 officers, had surrendered in the besieged city. Footage broadcast by Russian state television showed men in uniforms, allegedly Ukrainian soldiers, seeming to surrender. According to Kyiv - Mariupol is still holding, and the aforementioned Ukrainian military has joined another unit.

Here is what Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

“The commercial seaport in the city of Mariupol has been completely liberated from the fighters of the Nazi formation ‘Azov’. All their hostages on board the vessels in the port, including foreign ones, have been released. The remnants of Ukrainian forces and Azov units in the city are completely blocked”.

100,000 remain stranded in Mariupol, with 21,000 victims of the siege so far, the local mayor said. According to him, Russian forces use 13 mobile crematoria to conceal evidence. US President Joe Biden has accused Russia of genocide for the first time. At least seven people were killed and 22 were injured in Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region.

Russia can easily redirect its energy supplies from the West to countries that really need them and increase domestic consumption of fossil fuels, President Putin assured. In light of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Finland will decide whether to apply for NATO in a few weeks.

/BNT