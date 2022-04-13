Zelensky offers an exchange of Medvedchuk with Ukrainians captured in Russia

World » UKRAINE | April 13, 2022, Wednesday // 09:20
Bulgaria: Zelensky offers an exchange of Medvedchuk with Ukrainians captured in Russia Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky @facebook.com/zelenskiy.official

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the arrest of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally in Ukraine.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky published a photo of Medvedchuk handcuffed and wearing a camouflage uniform with the Ukrainian flag sewn on as an applique.

Medvedchuk, leader of the party “Opposition platform - For Life”, has been under house arrest since last year after authorities accused him of treason. However, he fled a few days after the Russian invasion began on February 24.

“You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for the aggressor state for years. You may have been hiding from justice lately. You may even be wearing a Ukrainian military camouflage uniform. But will that help you avoid punishment? Not at all! The shackles are waiting and the same goes for traitors to Ukraine like you,” said in an online publication the head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered Moscow an exchange of Ukrainian MP and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk with Ukrainians captured in Russia, AFP reported.

“I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this man for our sons and daughters who are currently in captivity in Russia,” Zelensky said in a video message on Telegram.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Medvedchuk, Putin, Russian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria