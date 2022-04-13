Zelensky offers an exchange of Medvedchuk with Ukrainians captured in Russia
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the arrest of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally in Ukraine.
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky published a photo of Medvedchuk handcuffed and wearing a camouflage uniform with the Ukrainian flag sewn on as an applique.
Medvedchuk, leader of the party “Opposition platform - For Life”, has been under house arrest since last year after authorities accused him of treason. However, he fled a few days after the Russian invasion began on February 24.
“You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for the aggressor state for years. You may have been hiding from justice lately. You may even be wearing a Ukrainian military camouflage uniform. But will that help you avoid punishment? Not at all! The shackles are waiting and the same goes for traitors to Ukraine like you,” said in an online publication the head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has offered Moscow an exchange of Ukrainian MP and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk with Ukrainians captured in Russia, AFP reported.
“I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this man for our sons and daughters who are currently in captivity in Russia,” Zelensky said in a video message on Telegram.
/Nova
