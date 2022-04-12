The Russians who occupied Chernobyl will live a maximum of one year

Russian troops who had occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant have looted items with very high radiation backgrounds.

A few days ago, it was reported that the Russian military had dug trenches in the extremely radioactive soil without any equipment. And as they passed, they raised radioactive dust, which they inhaled. This leads to radiation sickness. A week ago, a Russian serviceman was reported dead two days after the withdrawal of troops from Chernobyl.

According to Chernobyl officials, the Russian military has stolen at least 133 items with a very high radiation background.

A few days ago, Energy Minister German Gulashchenko said Russian troops had been exposed to “shocking” levels of radiation. “After one month of such exposure, they have a maximum of one year of life. More precisely, not life, but slow death from disease. Every Russian soldier will bring a piece of Chernobyl home. Dead or Alive. The ignorance of the Russian soldiers is shocking.”

More than 100 workers and 169 Ukrainian guards were locked in an underground nuclear bunker for more than a month without fresh air and natural light.

It is unclear where the Ukrainian guards are at the moment, but they are believed to have been forcibly taken to Russia via Belarus.

“The Russian military passed through the people's belongings like a herd of elephants. And because they did not find money, they stole laptops and equipment from the headquarters,” the minister said.

Shocked journalists also found bivouacs in the “Red Forest” - the area with the highest radiation, which proves that the Russians have spent a long time in the trenches. A Russian military food box found shows that radiation levels are 50 times above natural values, CNN reported.

/BGNES