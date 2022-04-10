Bulgaria has its first F-16 pilot
At a ceremony in the 162nd Squadron of the US Air Force, Captain Alexander Velinov was recognized as the first Bulgarian pilot to undergo the initial training course for flying an F-16.
Although the ceremony was modest and informal, the results were enormous.
Bulgaria signed a contract in early 2020 for the purchase of the F-16 aircraft with expected delivery in 2023. Captain Velinov was chosen as one of the four pilots to take a specialized English language course before completing the entire training course in the United States.
“We are proud of Captain Velinov and the entire Bulgarian aviation,” said Brigadier General Jeffrey Butler, commander of the 162nd Squadron. “Their training here in Arizona strengthens both the European Union and the NATO alliance,” he said.
F-16 should replace the old Bulgarian MiG-29 fighters.
“When I return to Bulgaria, the F-16 will be a brand new aircraft for the country, so it depends on the first pilots to be trained in the United States to build the foundation and set a high standard of work. As Bulgaria plans to move to the F-16 as soon as possible, my training in Tucson is vital,” said Captain Velinov.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Chinese air force fly over Bulgaria to deliver Missiles to Serbia
- » Expert: The situation of the Bulgarian Army is tragic! We had the strongest Army in the Balkans
- » Bulgaria will send to Ukraine 2000 Helmets and 2000 Bulletproof Vests
- » Bulgarian and Dutch fighters will jointly perform airspace protection tasks
- » NATO is Strengthening its Eastern Flank: 900 US troops are already in Bulgaria
- » The US has approved the sale of Eight F-16 Fighters to Bulgaria