COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 321 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, the number of newly registered cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is 321, according to data published by the Unified Information Portal.

That's 5.7 percent of the 5,633 tests done.

1266 patients are treated in hospitals. 141 of them are accommodated in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 7 people have died from covid, and 85 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

365 doses of vaccine were given in the last 24 hours.

There are already 2,052,205 people with a completed vaccination cycle.

/BTA