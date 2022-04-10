NATO is planning a Permanent Force on its Eastern Borders

“NATO is developing plans for the permanent deployment of troops along its eastern borders in response to Russia's growing military activity.” This was stated in an interview with the British newspaper “The Daily Telegraph” by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

He said about 40,000 troops were already stationed on the Alliance's eastern flank, about ten times more than just a few months ago. And their number will grow.

Adjustment decisions are expected to be made at a NATO summit in Madrid in June.

On 24 March, the NATO Secretary-General announced that in response to developments in Ukraine, the Alliance would increase its military presence on its eastern flank by sea, land and air. As well as air defense, missile defense systems and cyber defense.

It was also announced that four additional multinational battle groups would be established in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR